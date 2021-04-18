Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

