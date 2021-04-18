Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

EMNSF stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

