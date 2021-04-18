Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.50

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 457338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.90 ($1.74).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.55. The company has a market cap of £785.82 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.94.

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

