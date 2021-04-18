Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $447.59 million and $4.81 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,855,838,960 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

