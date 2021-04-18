Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,451.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $114,451.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00678941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038751 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

