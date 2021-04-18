Ecopetrol S.A. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

