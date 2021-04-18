Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

HD stock opened at $328.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.82 and a fifty-two week high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.