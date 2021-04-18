Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

