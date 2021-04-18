eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.94

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 134221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Boston Partners grew its position in eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

