Eaton Vance Management Takes $200,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock worth $5,983,831 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

