Eaton Vance Management Invests $106,000 in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

PSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

PSO stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

