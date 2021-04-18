Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

