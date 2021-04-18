Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,251. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

DLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.