DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

