Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $100.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

