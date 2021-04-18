DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $63.54 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $61.33 or 0.00111946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00282358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.70 or 0.00727802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,703.04 or 0.99856179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00849454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

