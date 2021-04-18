Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.60 ($97.18).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.58 and a 200 day moving average of €67.76. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.