Dovu (DOV) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.89 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $77.89 million and $2.30 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 207.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.