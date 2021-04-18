Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. 3,645,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

