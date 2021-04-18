DODO (DODO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.84 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00006627 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $403.45 million and approximately $109.84 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.