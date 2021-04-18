Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,668 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 194,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after buying an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

