Dock Market Capitalization Achieves $63.22 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $63.22 million and $22.69 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00667264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 852,894,035 coins and its circulating supply is 661,169,680 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

