DnB Asset Management AS Sells 46,641 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,641 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

