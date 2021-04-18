DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

