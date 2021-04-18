Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $60.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

DISCA opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

