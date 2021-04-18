Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,592,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $235,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Diodes stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

