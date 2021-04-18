Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $55,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

