Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $62,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

