Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $56,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

