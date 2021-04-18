Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 979,243 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Enel Américas worth $60,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

