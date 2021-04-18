Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,893 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

