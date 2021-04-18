Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,376 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of DexCom worth $60,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

DexCom stock opened at $400.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.10 and a 200-day moving average of $367.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.