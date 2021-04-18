Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $58,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.64 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.