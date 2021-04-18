Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.02 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $57,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,449,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

