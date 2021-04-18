Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.60 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $53,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.