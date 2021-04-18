Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $54,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in NMI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in NMI by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,841 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.13 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

