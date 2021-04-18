Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 105,512 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Hanesbrands worth $63,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

