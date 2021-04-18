DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

