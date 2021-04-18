Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DLGNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

DLGNF remained flat at $$76.20 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

