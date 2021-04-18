Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $178.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $178.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.