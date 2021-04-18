DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DHT by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

