Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $386.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.72 and a 200 day moving average of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

