Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 716 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $95.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.