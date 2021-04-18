Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 647 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

