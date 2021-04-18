Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after acquiring an additional 124,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 603,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.