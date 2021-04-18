Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.08. 13,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,345. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.