Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.04.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $187.85. 189,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

