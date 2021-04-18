Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBOEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

