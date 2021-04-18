Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
DBOEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 29.41%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
