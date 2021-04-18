Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $94.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.