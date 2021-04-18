Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $466,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. 2,361,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

